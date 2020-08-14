Coronavirus

Lake Tahoe residents plan protests over surge of tourists visiting amid pandemic

COVID-19 infections have been rising in the Tahoe region and locals say out-of-town visitors are partly to blame.
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Lake Tahoe residents have planned a weekend of protests, urging tourists to stay home.

One protest is planned for Friday afternoon on Highway 50. The highway is the main road between the Bay Area and South Lake Tahoe.

COVID-19 infections have been rising in the region. Locals say out-of-town visitors are partly to blame. They also say tourists are occupying their parking spots, creating traffic and not cleaning up litter.

"It should be a place for all to come and appreciate, but it's not being appreciated," said Josh Lease, a resident of South Lake Tahoe. "It's being demolished."

VIDEO: Busloads of visitors swarm South Lake Tahoe park, witnesses say crowd came from Bay Area

South Lake Tahoe residents said three busloads of people swarmed Bijou Community Park in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday.



