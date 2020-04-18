LANCASTER, Calif. -- Although state parks are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still bring a little bit of spring into your home -- virtually.
The popular Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in southern California, which is inaccessible amid stay-at-home orders, can be seen this year via livestream.
While superblooms have attracted throngs of visitors in the past, forecasters say a moderate bloom is expected this season.
The livestream is available at parks.ca.gov/live/poppyreserve.
Coronavirus: Livestream brings SoCal poppy fields to public shut out by pandemic
