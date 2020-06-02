ESPN

Fresno native plays big role in revealing Lance Armstrong during documentary

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno native Marina Zenovich is an Emmy award-winning director who is now the probing voice on the other end of one of the most polarizing athletes in the last 20 years.




Zenovich is the director of ESPN's 30 for 30 two-part documentary, "Lance."

"He was at a point where he was willing to talk, so I said, 'why not,'" she said.

From March of 2018 to August of 2019, Lance Armstrong sat down for eight interviews with Zenovich and answered just about all of her questions. Known as being ultra-competitive, Zenovich said he was even trying to win her interviews.

The film follows the rise of Armstrong, a cyclist from Austin, TX, who starting in 1999, won the Tour de France seven straight times.

It then documents his fall after a doping scandal led to his disqualification from all seven of those titles.

"So my goal was just to get him real and to open up and to give me answers," Zenovich says.


Her first interviews with Armstrong were just days after his $5 million settlement with the US Postal Service. It was perfect timing to get those answers.

"So I think in his mind it was, 'Phew it's over. Finally, it's over.' So I could film him right at that moment," she said.

With both episodes released, Zenovich has seen viewers struggle to care about a tainted athlete who lied and cheated for so many years.

"It's like they don't care. Then there are those who don't care but want to watch and then complain about it on Twitter," she said while laughing.

The daughter of the late state senator George Zenovich, whose name is on a Fresno courthouse, Marina is a product of Bullard High School who still has "a soft spot for Fresno."

Part 1 & 2 of Lance are available for streaming on WatchESPN.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnodocumentaryespn
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESPN
Father says Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III injured thigh during a move
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Players, coaches offer opinions on return-to-play format
Raiders owner Mark Davis seeks 'solutions' amid nationwide protests
Javier Hernandez calls Real Madrid move 'a dream' but says, 'I'll always be a Red'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Police searching for 10-15 suspects after Clovis Target burglarized
Central California coronavirus cases
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
Police and businesses prepare for criminals using protests as cover
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Show More
South Valley man accused of murdering woman, hitting and killing another during chase
Tourism leaders ask for changes to Yosemite's draft plan for reopening
Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest
Mandatory evacuation order near Hensley Lake in Madera Co. lifted after fire
Newsom speaks about CA demonstrations following death of George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News