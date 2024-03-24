First ever Lao community conference held by Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Saturday, the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools (FCSS) hosted its first-ever Lao community mini-conference.

Parents and students in Fresno's Lao community were able to hear from guest speakers about career paths and college, connect with each other and ask questions.

The office of the superintendent was happy to reach out to the Lao community to assist families in helping their students.

"We're here to let them know there's more than just a UC or a Cal State. There's career pathways, there's community college so we're giving them options," FCSS executive director of educational programs Ruben Castillo said.

Workshops were available to learn about college prep, financial aid and jobs after high school.

Several colleges and organizations were there to answer any questions.

The office of the superintendent hopes students and their families were able to take away valuable resources for their careers and education.

The office added that it's best to start talking to students early about their college and career options to help better their future.

