LAPD officer accused of repeatedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles police officer is facing charges for allegedly beating and seriously injuring his girlfriend on multiple occasions, prosecutors say.Ricardo Hernandez, 33, faces three felony counts of domestic violence, along with an allegation of inflicting "great bodily injury to the victim," L.A. County District Attorney's Office Assistant Chief Greg Risling said in a written statement.Hernandez is accused of injuring his girlfriend during three separate incidents since April, including on Sept. 4 when the victim suffered serious injuries, according to prosecutors.The officer made his first court appearance Friday but his arraignment was postponed until Sept. 12.Bail was set at $240,000. If convicted as charged, Hernandez faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in state prison.LAPD issued the following statement:The case remains under investigation by LAPD and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.