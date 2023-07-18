10 biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in US lottery history: LIST

Lottery fever strikes again, as the Powerball jackpot hit $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
The new jackpot for Wednesday's drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball.
Here's a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)
10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
___
Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com
ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.