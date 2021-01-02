Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, source tells ABC News

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=9238625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Arevalo is still dealing with lingering effects of his fight with the coronavirus, but he made it through 2020 to share his story.

LOS ANGELES -- Broadcasting legend Larry King is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to his family told ABC News on Saturday."Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too. He's a champ," the source said.The 87-year-old former television host is hospitalized at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Details of his condition were not immediately disclosed.Hospital protocols have kept King's family members from visiting him.The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America's most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN.He has had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.Last year, King lost two of his five children within weeks of each other. Son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July, Larry King said then in a statement.