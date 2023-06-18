Las Vegas police place cameras in backyard where aliens supposedly landed earlier this month

Las Vegas police have placed cameras in the backyard of a family's home where they say aliens crashed earlier this month.

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas police have placed cameras in the backyard of a family's home where they claim aliens crashed earlier this month.

A Vegas family called the police after aliens supposedly crashed in their backyard. Family members were recorded saying they saw an "eight-foot person" with "big eyes" that is "not human."

Police body camera footage also showed something falling from the sky.

According to sources close to the investigation, law enforcement are not treating the incident as a hoax and have placed the cameras in case the aliens make another landing.