Looking to get laser hair removal? Experts say it's not for everyone

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures warm up, a lot of people take steps to get their skin ready to show off after being covered up during the winter.

For some, that may include laser hair removal, but the treatment isn't for everyone.

If you're hoping to be hair-free by summer, schedule the treatment now.

"When you are getting your laser hair removal treatments, it's not recommended to get sun exposure because that can increase risk of developing a darker pigment after getting your treatment," said Michelle Porte-Garcia.

At Macias Dermatology in northeast Fresno, interest in the treatment happens year-round.

However, not everyone who shows interest is able to get their hair removed.

Porte-Garcia, a nurse practitioner, said a patient's hair color can make them a good or bad candidate for the treatment.

"When we laser, it's targeting your specific hair follicle. It's targeting the pigment of the hair follicle. So it needs to be able to capture that. It only works on the darker colored hairs," she said. "Unfortunately, laser hair removal will not work on the lighter color hair. Lighter color hairs meaning blonde, red hair, white hair, gray hair, or we have a lot of women wanting to remove the peach fuzz hair on the face and it won't effectively remove that."

She added that discoloration can happen on those with light-colored hair. It can also happen if patients aren't being picky with treatment providers.

According to Porte-Garcia, many of those patients end up at their clinic.

"I see patients on the medical side that have done their laser hair removal at a lower price," she explained. "They actually come in because they developed a darker pigment."

It's recommended patients ask the provider questions to ensure positive results and minimize side effects.

The quick, and for the most part, painless treatment has been worth it for most Macias patients.

"The number one feedback that I get from all my patients is 'Why didn't I do this sooner,'" said Porte-Garcia.

