Last minute ideas for Halloween costumes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've been waiting until the last minute to find a Halloween costume, you're in luck!

Action News went on the hunt to find some last-minute spooky specials.

It's All Hallows Eve and if you're still looking for a costume, time is running out.

"Top costumes this year have been, the scream has been very popular, Chucky is always popular, Barbie," said Candace Leal, Store Manager with Spirit Halloween.

If what you are looking for is gone, you may have to consider other options like the classic monster Frankenstein, a fluffy critter often found in the foothills, or maybe something a little 'Goofy.'

"I'm going with the grandkids so we're going to keep it simple, not scare them," said Lisa Salais, a Fresno resident.

From witch accessories to popular inflatables, there are still some items left.

Crystal Correa, who was dressed as a pinata, stopped by for a last-minute outfit for her pups.

"I am looking for insects, I am looking for a spider, a black widow, something cool, something they can run around with and be comfortable at the same time," said Correa.

As the sun started to set, more shoppers arrived to find their disguise.

"I'm looking for some Harley Quinn and some Joker type of stuff," said Nycole Brown.

"I do this every year...Technically it starts at night I feel, so we're still early," exclaimed Nelson Pimentel.

Buying your spooky get-up at Spirit Halloween also helps give back. Through the Spirit of Children program the stores have partnered with the Valley Children's Child Life program to host a spooktacular Halloween event for kids.

"Just a few weeks ago, all the managers from the stores went and threw a huge Halloween party for the child life kids at Valley Children's," added Leal.

All you goblins and ghouls be safe when you are trick or treating and don't forget, Happy Halloween!

