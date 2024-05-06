After the paving is complete, permanent strip-ing will begin next week, on May 13, and last between two and three weeks.

Last of Highway 99 paving from Selma to Fowler to begin this week

Cal-Trans has announced the last paving on Highway 99 between Selma and Fowler will take place starting this week.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's some construction that may impact your workweek commute.

Cal-Trans announced the last paving on Highway 99 will take place starting this week.

This is part of the "Selma to Fowler project."

The striping will start southbound and head northbound once completed.

Caltrans wants to remind you to slow down and watch out for crews working on the road.