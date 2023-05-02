WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

11 honored at annual Latino Spirit Awards, including ABC30's Graciela Moreno

KFSN logo
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 5:21AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Latino Legislative Caucus recognized inspirational figures for their work in the community at the 21st Annual Latino Spirit Awards on Monday.

The Latino Spirit Awards take place each year at the State Capitol in Sacramento to coincide with the state's celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

The awards honored 11 prominent Latinos for their contributions to different careers including education, business, technology, arts, literatures and more.

ABC30 Anchor Graciela Moreno was among this year's recipients for her work in journalism.

You can find the full list of this year's honorees, below:

  • Elsa Marie Collins - Achievement in Human Rights
  • The Diaz Brothers - Achievement in Athletics)
  • Gustavo Dudamel - Achievement in Arts & Entertainment)
  • Miguel Angel Elizondo, Jr. - Achievement in Music & Entertainment)
  • Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero - Achievement in Law & Public Service)
  • Irene M. Gutierrez - Achievement in Music & Entertainment)
  • Yvett Merino - Achievement in Arts & Entertainment
  • Graciela Moreno - Achievement in Journalism & Media
  • David Pérez Tejada Padilla - Achievement in Public Service
  • Miguel Ruiz - Achievement in Literature
  • Bamby Salcedo - Achievement in Human Rights
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    Related Topics
    Watch Live
    ON NOW