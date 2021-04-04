Society

Central Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

Central Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley's newest centenarian celebrated her milestone birthday with a drive-through celebration on Saturday.

Norma Maxine Vaughn has lived in the Central Valley her whole life.

She has a lot of loved ones to celebrate her 100th birthday with.

She's a grandmother of 26, a great grandmother of 39 and even has multiple great-great-grandchildren.

In the town of Laton, Norma has even earned the nickname "Pancake Grandma."

On Saturday mornings, she is known to cook up a pancake breakfast for whoever shows up.

Happy 100th birthday to Norma!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylatonbirthday
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley churches prepare for Easter Sunday services
Fresno neighborhood calling for removal of recycling center
Man hit and killed by car in west central Fresno, CHP says
29-year-old man shot and killed in Kings Co., deputies say
3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Kings Co. crash
Central CA reacts to state allowing indoor concerts, theater performances
Fire quickly spreads to detached garage in central Fresno
Show More
Rapper DMX off life support, breathing on his own following heart attack
Fresno parks open for Easter with minimal restrictions
Parlier police chief dismissed after 4 years with department
Fresno police warning community of quick thefts involving slingshots
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
More TOP STORIES News