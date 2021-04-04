Central Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley's newest centenarian celebrated her milestone birthday with a drive-through celebration on Saturday.
Norma Maxine Vaughn has lived in the Central Valley her whole life.
She has a lot of loved ones to celebrate her 100th birthday with.
She's a grandmother of 26, a great grandmother of 39 and even has multiple great-great-grandchildren.
In the town of Laton, Norma has even earned the nickname "Pancake Grandma."
On Saturday mornings, she is known to cook up a pancake breakfast for whoever shows up.
Happy 100th birthday to Norma!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News