Local pottery business LC Loza Creations thrives thanks to social media

From viral videos to collaborating with other creators, a local business owner is thriving and adding a personal touch to your home.

Collaborating with other small business owners and capitalizing on social media has expanded her following.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mercedes Loza pours her heart and cement into each one of her home decor creations.

"Concrete has been in our family for a really long time, so when I was looking at avenues of work I said I'm familiar with concrete lets continue that in the family," Loza said.

We first introduced you to Loza virtually, LC Loza Creations started during the pandemic.

RELATED: Fresno business owner using history with construction material for home decor

In addition to the pop-up market following, collaborating with other small business owners and capitalizing on social media has expanded her following.

"It was just a simple video of me pouring. Within days it had four million views and from there my Instagram following just skyrocketed," Loza said.

Loza has a tri-pod set up in her workspace to show the mixing, pouring and unmolding process. Posting polls to her stories brings instant feedback and a growing customer base.

"Our followers are really good at giving us input on what they like what they're looking for as far as coloring," she said. "With that demand we started branching out into home decor pieces that add that extra touch to your home. It's not something you see every day, it's made out of concrete."

What started as a business creating planters and vases from cement has flourished, offering a variety of products and color.

But it hasn't all been as smooth as her surfaces.

"You start off with so much momentum then you hit road blocks where things crack, mixtures aren't working," she said.

But Loza grew through trial and error. Now the unique statement pieces include bud vases, wine holders and trays.

"We offer a larger circle one a basic one for bathrooms and then we also have some home essential items," Loza said. "We started off with neutral colors but now we're adding the yellows the oranges the greens that add that extra pop of color to your house. "

Nothing goes to waste. Leftover cement is poured into other trays.

So each piece depending on color or style becomes one of a kind.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.