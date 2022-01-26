Fresno business owner using history with construction material for home decor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From clay pots and planters to jewelry boxes and trays, Mercedes Loza is turning what many know as construction material into works of art.
She says, "I wasn't looking to make money. I just happened to find something that I enjoy doing and I wanted to share it."
Working with concrete runs in the family. The Valley native's father spent almost three decades as a concrete finisher with the City of Fresno before he retired.
Loza says, "With my dad's history in concrete, I was like 'You know what, I'm really into plants. Right now, let me try making some pots what better material than concrete?'"
It was helping plan and make pieces for her brother's wedding that motivated Mercedes to turn her talents into a business.
She says, " I had such a blast just creating and really getting into like the creative aspects of making things."
Even if you're not following her Instagram or shopped her Etsy page, you've likely seen her work collaborating with local vendors.
Loza says, "There have been a few other local vendors that have actually purchased my smaller planters and they've resold them with their products. They sell succulents and stuff, so they've purchased in bulk and they've sold them at farmer's market as well."
With the following LC Loza Creations has gained, Mercedes looks forward to getting into local farmers markets and pop up events, herself, in March.
