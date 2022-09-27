'Reasonable Doubt' stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as a high-powered defense attorney who loves criminals

There's a sexy new legal drama hitting Hulu, and "Scandal" star Kerry Washington is behind it. Washington is the co-executive producer and one of the directors for "Reasonable Doubt." The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as a high-powered defense attorney who loves criminals.

"She's balancing her marriage and her kids and a murder trial," Washington explained about the lead character, played by Corinealdi. "She's brilliant. The whole cast was brilliant. I love this show. It's really, really exciting. I directed it and produced it."

Corinealdi stars as Jax Stewart, the fierce lawyer juggling her troubled marriage, motherhood, and being a good friend.

"This is not just your typical run-of-the-mill legal drama, it's also not your typical run-of-the-mill family drama at all," said Corinealdi.

Speaking to On the Red Carpet, Corinealdi said fans will connect with the series because "they are going to see themselves, they are going to see their friends and families and neighbors up on the screen."

The show also stars McKinley Freeman as Jax's husband and Michael Ealy as one of her imprisoned clients. Raamla Mohamed serves as creator, co-executive producer, and showrunner, leading an all-Black writers' room. In addition, every episode is directed by Black directors.

The series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and premieres September 27th on Hulu.

"Onyx is this brand new platform within Hulu where we are telling stories that are driven by artists of color," explained Washington.

"I am proud of this, I am a part of this. Artists are telling stories that are about our experiences of people of color and they are going to resonate around the world," added Washington.

