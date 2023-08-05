Lemoore man arrested after explosives, guns & drugs found inside home

A man is in custody after explosives, guns, and narcotics were found inside his home in Lemoore.

Lemoore police served a search warrant at a home on Locust and Walnut streets Thursday morning.

The Department of Justice, ATF, and Visalia police department bomb squad assisted with the search.

They found AR-15 style rifles, a shotgun, a homemade firearm, homemade silencers, explosives and one ounce of methamphetamine.

30-year-old Christopher Conner Olson was arrested for being a felon in possession of guns.

He's been booked in the Kings County Jail.