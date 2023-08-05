Lemoore man arrested after explosives, guns & drugs found inside home

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after explosives, guns, and narcotics were found inside his home in Lemoore.
Lemoore police served a search warrant at a home on Locust and Walnut streets Thursday morning.
The Department of Justice, ATF, and Visalia police department bomb squad assisted with the search.
They found AR-15 style rifles, a shotgun, a homemade firearm, homemade silencers, explosives and one ounce of methamphetamine.
30-year-old Christopher Conner Olson was arrested for being a felon in possession of guns.
He's been booked in the Kings County Jail.