Lemoore City Council approves emergency proclamation following water tank rupture

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lemoore City Council has approved a local emergency proclamation following last week's water tank rupture.The proclamation includes an order for businesses and residents within the city to stop all outdoor watering.City manager Nathan Olson issued the proclamation last Tuesday after a massive water tank accident that killed one person and injured another.More than 1.5 million gallons of water were lost in the rupture.City leaders hope limiting outdoor watering will help water systems across Lemoore from losing pressure.Repair crews hope to have the water tank back up and running sometime this week.