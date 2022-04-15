Future Bulldog Ryan Firpo wins 75th annual Len Ross Memorial in a playoff

75th annual Len Ross Memorial golf tournament coming to a close out at Fort Washington CC. Boys overall winner is Fresno State commit Ryan Firpo (won in a playoff). Girls overall winner is Asterisk Talley. Savant stuff from the 12 year old Chowchilla native. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/yCpaU9qobI — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) April 14, 2022

The 75th annual Len Ross Memorial Golf Tournament wrapped up Thursday at Fort Washington Country Club, featuring dozens of the top junior golfers across the state.Playing the same tees as the oldest boys, Ayden Fynaut (boys 13-14 age group) threated for the overall title. The Fresno native hit a hole in one Wednesday on the par 3 8th hole at Riverside Golf Course helping him to a -1 finish across the four days.Ryan Firpo, a Fresno State commit and junior from Davis, also finished the tournament at -1 sending Firpo and Fynaut to a playoff."Just try to hit a bomb and then from there got up and down from 40 yards so that was nice," Firpo said after making birdie on the first playoff hole.Rounds of 66 (Airways), 79 (Sunnyside), 67 (Riverside) and 72 (Fort Washington) helped Firpo to the win which makes it back to back wins for Bulldog commits after FS freshman Jake Bettencourt took the crown last year."It was a good week I battled hard and I'm happy to prevail in the playoff," Firpo told Action News.Vunnisa Vu looked to be a repeat champion on the girls side after rounds of 67, 76, 74 & 70 (E) but another youngster playing the same tees came in for the victory from the lower age group.Fresh off a trip to Augusta National for the Drive, Chip & Putt, 13 year old Asterisk Talley wins the overall competition at -3 thanks to rounds of 69, 72, 73 & 70.For the second straight year, family of the late Tyler Zaentz was on hand to present a sportsmanship scholarship in his memory. The Fresno Christian graduate died unexpectedly at the age of 26.Lisa Shimmon was awarded a $2,000 scholarship for the girls while 3 boys took home a $1,000 college scholarship.