Family of Tyler Zaentz sets up scholarship at Len Ross Memorial Golf Tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 74th annual Len Ross Memorial Golf Tournament came to a close after four rounds at Sunnyside Country Club.

The tournament attracted some of the top junior golfers in the state and for a number of years, that included Tyler Zaentz.

The Fresno Christian grad played in the tournament from age 9-18 before going on to play at UC Santa Barbara. "He grew up playing golf in this tournament and looked forward to playing it every year," said his father, Alan Zaentz.

In July of 2020, Tyler died suddenly at the age of 26.

It was then that his family set up a golf scholarship fund in his name.

"Nothing gives us any pleasure except giving back to the causes that he believed in and golf and youth and sportsmanship were always important to him so we're thrilled to be able to give to this cause," Alan Zaentz told Action News.



The family was at Sunnyside CC to see the first ever Len Ross Sportsmanship award presented; a scholarship totaling $2,000 each for the boys and girls recipient.

Tyler's family also awarded $3,000 to the overall winners of the tournament.



Fresno State commit Jake Bettencourt won on the boys side with rounds of 72, 77, 70 and 71 while Clovis native Vunnisa Vu won the girls tournament by 10 strokes with a -3 total thanks to rounds of 70, 75, 69 and 73.



"He (Tyler) played in a lot of tournaments but this was always the one he wanted the most," said Mr. Zaentz. "Always wanted to get Bryson ( DeChambeau) but never quite got him."

Scholarships in Tyler's name have also been set up at Alan's club in Sherman Oaks for the kids of employees as well as a scholarship at UCSB where Tyler played. "(He) truly loved being part of the program there," Zaentz said.
