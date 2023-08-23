A Porterville man is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars for sex crimes against multiple children.

Porterville man sentenced to 156 years for sex crimes against children

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars for sex crimes against multiple children.

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Natharan Ruiz was sentenced to 156 years to life in prison for child molestation.

He was found guilty back in March.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says there were four victims -- some as young as 9 years old.

Prosecutors say the crimes were committed against young girls in the Porterville and Lindsay areas between 20-11 and 20-17.

Along with his prison sentence, Ruiz is required to register as a sex offender for life.