2 Mariposa County high school students arrested for sex crimes, coach arrested for not reporting

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accusations of sex crimes involving players on a high school basketball squad have shaken a small community.

A photo from the Mariposa Gazette Newspaper shows Mariposa County High School boys' basketball head coach Pierce Chaney.

He was taken into custody for child abuse and failing to report a crime as a mandated reporter.

As a high school coach, Chaney is required by law to report instances of suspected abuse or neglect of a minor.

Chaney's arrest follows the arrests of two Mariposa County High School Basketball players for multiple sex crimes.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said a parent made a complaint regarding the players being sexually abusive, which prompted an investigation.

"Two juveniles were arrested for a multitude of sex crimes, but they are serious in nature that made us be involved in the situation," said Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

He explains, every crime is serious, especially those involving children.

"Mariposa is a community that sticks together, that bands together in a time of crisis, and a time of something as serious as this," said Sheriff Briese.

The case is now in the hands of the District Attorney.

"To have it happen here in our little community, just is completely mind-boggling. It blows you away," said District Attorney Walter Wall.

He said he received the report from the sheriff's office on Tuesday afternoon.

"When people take their children to school, to participate in sports, they expect those children to be kept safe. They expect those children to have a good time and engage in some great physical activity, do some competition and live, according to the certain rules, the rules of the basketball. They don't expect their children to be exposed to, criminal activity," said Wall.

The Mariposa County Unified School District Superintendent declined our request for an on-camera interview but sent over a statement that says in-part,

"I want to emphasize our commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

Additionally, the school district is working closely with the individuals affected by the sexual abuse allegations.

The district said all previous boys' basketball coaches have been relieved of their duties.

The District Attorney will review the report from the Sheriff's office and is expected to make a decision on moving forward with charges for the two minors and Chaney.

