Lightning strike causes large power outage in Firebaugh

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 3,000 PG &E customers were left in the dark after a lightning strike caused a power outage in Firebaugh on Tuesday night.

The power outage started around 5:00 pm and is currently impacting 3,503 customers.

PG &E officials say a lightning strike damaged equipment at the substation in town.

Crews are working to fix the equipment and get the power back on.