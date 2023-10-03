Suspected DUI crash causes businesses to lose power in northwest Fresno

A popular shopping center in northwest Fresno lost power over the weekend after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a PG&E electrical box.

PG&E is looking further into the situation to see if the transformer box needs to be moved once again.

Early Sunday morning, Fresno police confirmed that a man struck an electrical box on Palm and Nees.

"I got a call from the complex supervisor, and he let us know that we are going to be shut down until the next day, and we just had lost power throughout the whole complex," said Brianna Hyatt, a manager with Deli Delicious

Hyatt tells Action News that this isn't the first time that someone has crashed into the transformer box as they enter the Park Place shopping complex.

Hummus Republic and Yava Bakery are also located in the shopping center.

They said this was the first power outage for them as they are new to the area, but businesses nearby, like Deli Delicious, recall this happening before.

"They weren't speeding around the roundabout too fast, and they ran into the box right there, and it just made the power go all out. Luckily, they were okay, but it did make the power go out," said Hyatt.

PG &E did confirm that this same transformer box was hit previously, and it was relocated to prevent further instances, but it has not been successful.

The company released a statement that reads, in part:

"...Initially, 360 customers were affected. 42 experienced a sustained outage into the afternoon as we made repairs. The transformer was previously relocated further away from the road, and metal barrier poles and reflective paint were added. We will look into further mitigation efforts."

"You know, build a fence around it, and hopefully we can have this situation not happen again," added Hyatt.

Deli Delicious had to close for the day, but other businesses were able to stay open with the help of friends and borrowed generators.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to be more careful when entering this shopping center.

