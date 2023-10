More than 3,000 customers without power in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 3,000 customers are without power in southeast Fresno Wednesday morning.

The outage is in the area of Kings Canyon and Chance and was reported on PG &E's outage map before 7 am.

According to the map, power will not be restored until close to 3 pm.

Roosevelt High School is just outside the impacted area.

Officials have not said what caused the outage.

Drivers should also be prepared for traffic lights to be out.