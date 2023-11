More than 3,000 SoCal Edison customers are without power in Hanford Thursday morning.

More than 3,000 customers without power in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 3,000 SoCal Edison customers are without power in Hanford Thursday morning.

The outage was reported just after 1 am in the area of Malone and Green Street.

It is not known what caused the outage at this time.

Crews are on scene working to make repairs.

SoCal Edison expects power to be fully restored about 10:30 am.

For more information, visit their outage map.