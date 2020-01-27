crime

Lindsay man sentenced 1,015 years in prison for child molestation

A Lindsay man was found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation by a Tulare County jury. (Tulare County District Attorney's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Lindsay man was sentenced to 1,015 years to life in prison for sex crimes he committed against two young girls.

Aristeo Sampablo, 30, was found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation last summer.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says the 41 crimes occurred in Tulare and Lindsay between March 2015 and May 2017.

The DA's office said Monday they will work to "oppose any potential release" of Sampablo.

In 2017, California passed AB 1448, which gives parole consideration to inmates age 60 or older who have served 25 consecutive years of a sentence, the office wrote on social media.
