Liposuction gains popularity amongst Millennials in the Valley, doctors say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cosmetic procedure is growing in popularity in the Central Valley, according to health experts.

"That's been my number one insecurity, is my chin," shared Kristen Sotelo, who isn't afraid to talk about her double chin.

She's had it since she was a young girl, and no matter what she did, could not get it to disappear.

At 31 years old, Sotelo decided to get liposuction at Valley Skin Institute in Northwest Fresno. The procedure was followed by a skin tightening and firming technique, with a technology called Renuvion.

It's been around three months since her procedure.

"I still feel a little bit of soreness here and there sometimes," Sotelo said. "Other than that, it wasn't too bad."

Dr. Rohini Shantharam has seen many patients, around Sotelo's age, interested in removing excess fat from specific body areas.

"There truly has been an influence from social media platforms, like Instagram and TikTok, kind of gaining popularity in these procedures amongst the Gen Z and Millennial population," she said.

However, the dermatologist is selective about who qualifies for the procedure because she believes people should feel good about their bodies and the way they look.

According to Dr. Shantharam, liposuction is for someone who is already practicing a healthy lifestyle with nutritious food and exercise.

"The ideal candidate for liposuction is someone who is at their ideal healthy body weight," she explained. "It's truly a body contouring procedure. So it's not a weight loss surgery."

The procedure has often carried a stigma that people who get it have unhealthy beauty standards. Shantharam and her patients said they look at liposuction as a beauty enhancer.

"If you could do it, why not? If you want to make your changes for yourself and help you feel more confident," Sotelo shared.

Dr. Shantharam always discusses the risks of liposuction with patients -- which include bruising, swelling and infection.

She said it's safer than other procedures since it's minimally invasive and is done in a two to four-hour period.

Aside from the slight soreness, patients said they leave her office with an extra boost of confidence.

