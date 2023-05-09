Thieves burglarize and break into ATM at central Fresno liquor store: PD

Police are investigating after an overnight burglary at a liquor store in Central Fresno.

Police say thieves used a saw to cut through the security gate and then cut open the ATM machine at the business.

Officers were called to Meta Liquor on Cedar near Shields for a burglary alarm going off shortly before 3:30 Tuesday morning.

They say thieves used a saw to cut through the security gate and then cut open the ATM machine at the business.

They took an unknown amount of cash, along with cigarettes.

Police are now reviewing security footage to help them identify and track down the thieves.