Driver who hit and killed Fresno teen sentenced to 5 years in jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has been sentenced for a crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in 2022.

On Wednesday, Lisa Spoors was given five years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run that left Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. dead in October 2022.

"Rashad was an amazing kid whose smile would light up the room," Rashad's aunt told the court. "He had the most infectious laugh."

Rashad was a high school student with a dream of playing basketball.

He was crossing First Street and was not in a crosswalk when authorities say Spoors drove into him and left.

"The fact that she knew she was under the influence at the time of her driving based upon her recorded statements," said Deputy District Attorney Steven Ueltzen.

Prosecutors first charged Spoors with murder and DUI for Rashad's death.

However, they had trouble proving if Spoors was actually under the influence.

So, they dropped the DUI and related murder charge, and Spoors agreed not to fight the manslaughter and hit-and-run counts.

With that deal, Spoors faced a maximum of five years in prison.

On Wednesday, the judge handed down that sentence.

"No sentence can provide solace," the judge said.

The five-year punishment isn't enough for Rashad's family.

About two dozen of Rashad's loved ones were in the courtroom to make their voices heard during Spoors.

"There is no amount of time that I would be okay with. If it was up to me, she would never get a chance to be free again," said Ragina Bell, Rashad's mother.

Rashad's supporters have repeatedly said the deal and prison sentence are too light for the crime.

After their passionate remarks, Spoors showed a sign of remorse while addressing the courtroom.

"I want to express my heartfelt remorse for the loss," Spoors said.

At the time of the crash, Spoors was a graduate teaching assistant at Fresno State.

That contract ended one day after the district attorney filed charges.

