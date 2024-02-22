Driver takes plea deal in crash that killed Fresno teen

A Fresno family's outrage spilled over in court as the driver who killed a 15-year-old boy took a plea deal Wednesday.

A Fresno family's outrage spilled over in court as the driver who killed a 15-year-old boy took a plea deal Wednesday.

A Fresno family's outrage spilled over in court as the driver who killed a 15-year-old boy took a plea deal Wednesday.

A Fresno family's outrage spilled over in court as the driver who killed a 15-year-old boy took a plea deal Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family's outrage spilled over in court as the driver who killed a 15-year-old boy took a plea deal Wednesday.

40-year-old Lisa Spoors initially faced murder, DUI, and hit-and-run charges.

They stemmed from an October 2022 crash that left Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. dead.

"He enjoyed basketball. He was the only freshman on the varsity team. He enjoyed playing with his siblings," said Ragina Bell, Rashad's mother.

Authorities say the Hoover High School student was crossing First Street near the Northeast Fresno campus when Spoors drove into him and left.

At the time, Spoors was a graduate teaching assistant at Fresno State, but that contract ended one day after the district attorney filed charges.

Spoors first pleaded not guilty to all the charges but signed a form on Wednesday.

That signature changed the plea, with Spoors agreeing not to fight one count of manslaughter and one count of hit-and-run.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped the murder charge, saying the deal avoided a potentially challenging trial.

Rashad's loved ones shared their frustrations with the new potential punishment.

"The person who killed my son has to spend a maximum of five years. And that's not justice," said Ragina.

She wiped away tears as she remembered her son and his dream of playing basketball.

Ragina says life without Rashad will never get easier.

"I can't cope. My son is gone. How are you supposed to cope when half of you is gone? That's all I know is my children. And one of them is gone," said Ragina.

Rashad's passing is still very raw for Ragina.

She says she'll be back in court on April 10th when the judge sentences Spoors, who is facing a maximum of five years in prison.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.