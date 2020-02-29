deadly shooting

Police release new details about Livingston's first homicide in 5 years

By
LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man who was killed during a triple shooting in Livingston.

The city's first homicide in five years happened around 7.30 on Thursday night at an apartment complex on Balmoral Court.

RELATED: Man killed, 2 others in hospital after shooting in Livingston, victims uncooperative

Officers say 36-year-old Brandon Crane died at the scene. Two other victims were rushed to area hospitals.

One of them has since been released, and the other has undergone multiple surgeries. Crane has a criminal history, including arrests for drug sales and guns, but the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

"Of the three victims, they were not from here, one was from Merced, one was from Atwater, one was from Winton. They know each other, and so we're looking at that angle and try to piece everything together and who they know and associate with," said Livingston Police Chief Ruben Chavez.

Authorities are still trying to identify a suspect, but they believe this was an isolated incident.
