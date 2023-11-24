Local Fresno business owner wins 100k following regional competition

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation launched a pitch competition where ten investors contributed to the fund, and after a week-long process, one winner was selected.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tyler Turk founded "Crated with Love" nine years ago.

"We design date night games for couples, but we also create party games and family games to help players reconnect," Turk said.

He says what started as a business idea in his living room has expanded despite the challenges.

"Flash forward to this point where I am walking into Barnes and Noble, and we see our games on the shelf, and I flip it around, and it says Fresno California," Turk said.

Recently, Turk was one of 40 applicants in a pitch competition.

The winner would receive a 100 thousand dollar investment to elevate their business.

An opportunity, he says, is life-changing.

"This money is going to allow us to grow our inventory and solidify some really exciting partnerships I cannot wait to share in the future," Turk said.

Yeri Olivares with the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation says the investment fund was possible thanks to 10 angel investors, who will now have an ownership stake in the business.

She says it's been rewarding to see the entire process from start to finish and is rooting for every business owner who participated.

"We know that they are not stopping there. They will continue growing and innovating, and that's what we are here for, to help. And we are very excited for Tyler!" Olivares said.

Jose Antonio Ramirez, an investor, says while selecting only one winner was challenging, it's fulfilling to know they are making an impact locally.

"What we really wanted to do is invest in people and invest in our community here so we wanted this angel fund to grow so people see us and know there is a need and a passion in helping businesses," Ramirez said.

Turk hopes to pay it forward one day, helping small businesses with big dreams.

"I know how difficult that is, and I hope to take this investment, grow our business, make Fresno proud, and pay that forward," Turk said.

