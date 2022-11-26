Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations

A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.

OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- From Cutler to Orosi, to Visalia, to Hanford, to Easton.

Jack Mohamed owns a handful of gas stations in the central valley, and on Thanksgiving Thursday he decided to slash prices to help people fill up and save on cost.

"I was like there is no way, I don't even need to feel up my tank but I might as well," one driver said.

"People haven't seen these prices in like three or four years, the 2.99 price or 3.49 as well," Mohamed said.

According to Gasbuddy.com, gas prices in Fresno and surrounding areas price out at around $4.19 cents a gallon.

In the coming weeks, Mohammed hopes to continue to see prices decrease, but it definitely won't match the steep drop we are seeing now.

"I don't look at it as a loss, I look at it as a gain, and the community really does appreciate, the turnout has been so beautiful," Mohamed said.

And out of the six locations in Orosi, you will find the cheapest gas at the Sinclair gas station, prices at $2.99 cents, and that is because it is one of Jack's first gas stations when he got his start.