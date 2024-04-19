Fresno landscaper's livelihood impacted after truck and trailer stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local landscaper is left without work after his equipment was stolen from his own house.

Carlos Felix has been a landscaper around Fresno for over 20 years running his family business, Charlie's Tree Service.

Now, he's left without his livelihood.

Around 4 am Wednesday morning, a thief stole his work truck-a white 2006 Chevy Silverado and attached black trailer with equipment from his house in Central Fresno.

"This is how I make my money," Felix explained. "My truck and my trailer. I've invested a lot of money in it cause that's what I got."

Felix is the sole provider for his wife and their 8 children.

His neighbor caught the theft on surveillance video from across the street.

"It was just a normal morning," Felix recalled. "We were laying in bed sleeping and my wife said like, 'There goes your truck.' So I jumped up and heard the vroom just like last year and I went out after it and tried to catch it."

This is too familiar for him. Last March, his same work truck and trailer were stolen from his house, but his brother was able to find it the same day. This time, they are still looking.

"I'm just kind of frustrating, I just want my truck and trailer back," Felix said. "I worked hard for it. I didn't cheat anybody for it."

No suspect has been identified.

If you would like to help Carlos Felix, his family has set up a GoFundMe.

Fresno police are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information to come forward as auto thefts like this are on the rise.

"Auto thefts are up this year approximately 82% and over half of those are related to kia and Hyundai vehicles," Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Despite the rise, Fresno police say they are working to recover stolen vehicles.

"A large majority of vehicles that have been stolen in the City of Fresno have been recovered within a short amount of time, usually in less than a week and with minimal damage," Sgt. Trueba Vega explained.

There are ways to prevent theft like this from happening to you.

Fresno police suggests parking inside if possible or in a well-lit area with cameras.

"If they own a vehicle that is a kia or Hyundai 2011-2021, they can go to the dealership and conduct a software update on their vehicles that would prevent these auto thefts," Sgt. Trueba Vega said.

Fresno police also provides free anti-theft locks at all of their substations for those who can prove they drive a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai.

