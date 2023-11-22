WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Local law enforcement kick off annual Operation Christmas Presence

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 7:45PM
kfsn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local law enforcement are teaming up once again for Operation Christmas Presence.

The joint effort involves Fresno Police, the California Highway Patrol and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Officers will be stepping up patrols at local malls as well as looking out for porch pirates.

CHP officers will also monitor local highways for criminals attempting large-scale retail thefts.

Police recommend staying in groups while you're out shopping and always be vigilant to avoid falling victim to thieves.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW