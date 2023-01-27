Local leaders to hold news conference following release of Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Pastors, Faith leaders and Community Leaders will be hosting a news conference following the release of the Tyre Nichols video.

Video footage is expected to be made public today showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop.

The 29-year-old died three days following the beating on January 7.

Police say he was initially pulled over for alleged reckless driving, before fleeing on foot and being confronted again.

All five officers were fired for their actions and now face second-degree murder charges.

Members of the Fresno African American Clergy and Community Leadership will join Mayor Jerry Dyer, Police Chief Paco Balderrama and District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp are expected to be in attendance.

The news conference will be held at Fresno City hall at 4:30 p.m.