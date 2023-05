The family of Pastor H. Spees says he fell on Wednesday and was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Health officials are monitoring his condition and hope once the swelling reduces, he can regain some functions.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local pastor is in critical condition after experiencing a fall last week.

Surgery was performed but due to swelling and difficulty breathing, he is currently in a coma.

The family is asking for prayers at this time.