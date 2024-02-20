Local reservoirs below flood capacity despite recent storms

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- While it was a slow start to the water year, recent rain and snow have increased water levels at Millerton Lake.

"Now, in the past few weeks, it has improved significantly. So right now, just given the storms to happen the past few weeks and this week, I think we're in the midst of one. We're looking to be closer to about 80% of precipitation to date," said Rufino Gonzalez with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

There was a drywall at Friant Dam on Monday, as both the dam and pine flat are currently below flood control levels, the complete opposite of what we saw last year with the historic atmospheric rivers.

"Pine Flat, as of 11 o'clock this morning, was at roughly 689,000 acre-feet. That's about 105,000-acre feet below flood control space, and Pine Flat holds a million-acre feet and is completely full," said Kings River Water Association Watermaster Steven Haugen.

Haugen says these levels are good news for the short term, but more is needed for the long term.

"We'll need more storms to have a full water supply this year, and that'll be managed with releases to maintain a safe operation this year," said Haugen.

Officials say the snowpack is at 14 to 15 inches right now, but at least 30 inches are needed by April 1st to have a full snowpack.

"Same thing with snowpack. As you can see in the mountains, we are getting more snow with this storm, and it's cold. One of the things about watersheds is that we're predominantly snowmelt, so snowpack is very dependent. We get the same percent of that, and it comes in the spring time frame," said Gonzalez.

Both Rufino Gonzalez with the Bureau of Reclamation and Haugen say the winter weather and the increase in water are necessary for everyday life.

"With snowpack, it does allow us the time to move, manage water as it comes in slowly melts, and because we do need deliveries for agricultural cities, but also for environmental," said Gonzalez.

"The primary destination for this water is agriculture, and that's what runs our economy in the area. It's that irrigation water is the primary source of irrigation water for many, many of our farmers in the area in Fresno and Kings County," said Haugen.

They add there's no need for water releases in the near future.

