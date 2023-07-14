As the excessive heat wave continues, local residents are sharing their creative ideas on staying cool.

Creative ways to keep your cool as temperatures heat up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People in Fresno are looking for ways to beat the heat.

"We went to the movies trying to stay cool," said Kathy, a Fresno resident. "Try to do some inside things this weekend. We're gonna play some inside miniature golf. And try to swim, stay hydrated, watch our time in the sun, that type of thing. "

Others sought out free options.

"Yeah, I come down quite often," said Jimmy Barnum, Clovis Resident. "A lot of people don't take advantage of the library, you know, we spent a lot of money and time and there are good people here."

For those who prefer to stay home, they'll want to check that their air conditioner is running at top performance.

"If you have an AC unit make sure your air filters are new," said Ian Williams, Fresno AG Hardware. "If they are clogged up if that air filter is dirty your machine is going to be working twice as hard to try to cool that area down so I would spend the $4 it takes to replace those and that way your AC unit is working at 100%"

If the thought of setting your AC lower and running up your electricity bill sends people's temperatures soaring, fans may be a good solution.

"We have a ton of big fans," said Williams. "Just keeping that air moving and circulating is going to drop your temperature down considerably."

Heavy-duty coolers can also be set up in homes.

To keep that cool air from escaping, check seals around doors and windows and fix any leaks.

"Look for any gaps in the bottom of doors and the sides of windows, make sure those are filled up with some insulation," said Williams. "Insulation is probably the most the biggest return on your investment because it's actually very inexpensive, but it seals in all your cool air that you are, you know paying a lot of money to pump into your house."

Spending time on a porch, patio, or in the yard doesn't have to be written off completely.

"These misting kits are great because they can cool the patio down up to like 20 degrees," said Williams. "Pretty easy to install."

Much quicker and cheaper than installing a pool.