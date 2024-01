Local Clovis restaurant 'Captain Crab' hiring

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- if you're looking for work a local Cajun Restaurant is hiring.

The 'Captain Crab' is on the hunt for experienced servers and hosts.

The restaurant is located at the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.

You can apply now by dropping by the location to fill out an application.

Resumes can also be emailed at captaincrabclovis@gmail.com.