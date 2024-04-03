Local restaurants make Yelp's list of top 100 ramen spots in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley is home to a diverse population and the delicious dishes that celebrate culture.

Now, local ramen restaurants are gaining recognition around the state.

Ahead of National Ramen Day this Thursday, Yelp has released its Top 100 Ramen Spots and five of them won't require a long drive to dine.

Sushi Kuu in Visalia ranked the highest for ramen in Central California.

It came in at number 27.

It's followed by Tsuchiya Ramen in Fresno at number 33.

Ramen Hayashi in Fresno comes in at 62.

Another Fresno spot, Kurotaka Ramen, takes the 85th spot.

Rounding out the locals on the list is Krave in Tulare, coming in at 94.