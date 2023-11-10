Dine and Dish: Ramen Hayashi in Northwest Fresno

With the chilly months upon us, now's a good time for a hot bowl of ramen.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ramen Hayashi at Herndon and 99 in northwest Fresno has found the recipe for success.

"A casual, real comfortable atmosphere where you could get really good homemade ramen," owner Jason Lin said.

Large pots of broth constantly boil and usually take 12-13 hours.

"We simmer it overnight. We use pork bone and some vegetables. We have a pork and a chicken option," Lin said.

"I like the eggs especially in the ramen. They are perfectly cooked. The sauce is deep and hearty and delicious. The noodles are cooked perfectly well," customer Candice Dominguez said.

"In this particular bowl is our slow braised pork belly, black ear mushroom, marinated bamboo, soft boiled egg," Lin said.

Before it soaks in your bowl, that pork belly must first sizzle.

"We gotta roll it up and then we braise it and then we marinate it in a sweet soy. After that we slice and that's when we torch it," Lin said.

The ramen warms your soul but there are many options for you as a customer.

"We call the Hokkaido ramen. It has seafood, shrimp, fish cake, scallops, spinach, shiitake mushroom, green onion,""

Lin also cooks in the kitchen when needed.

"This is a yaki ramen, which is a fried version of the ramen if you're not feeling for soup. That's the perfect way to go," Lin said.

The shrimp can be served with noodles or fried rice.

"The croquettes are not overdone. They're juicy. Potato-y. Delicious. Everything's delicious," Dominguez said.

Fried wonton is used to make a cha su pork taco with cabbage slaw and a spicy mayo.

"The salmon bowl is our grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce, sesame seed, green onion and then like a side salad with rice underneath," Lin said.

And be sure to leave room for the souffle cheesecake.

"Japanese dessert isn't as heavy or sweet. So it's a little bit lighter. It's nice and fluffy," Lin said.

