localish

A lawn care business run by restaurant employees

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- The employees at Fat Rosie's restaurant in Schaumburg are still at work, but they're not cooking or bussing tables.

Instead, they're mowing lawns, picking weeds or doing other needed lawn work in different neighborhoods.

"It kind of happened overnight," Fat Rosie's Assistant General Manager Michael Garcia said. "I was expecting to do one or two houses a day with a couple of people but it turned into something completely different."

Now Garcia and his crews go to at least 10 homes a day, all around the Chicagoland area.

Their lawn care business, 86 Work, was created to help supplement employee's income once COVID-19 closed the doors of Fat Rosie's. The restaurant is only serving food curbside, so many of its employees aren't getting the number of shifts they normally would.

"Now that we're looking at this, it's going a lot longer than we thought. It's a little scary," employee Destiney Hernandez said.

In the beginning, Garcia and his small team started with one lawnmower, a rake and a car. Soon, the Schaumburg community caught wind of their mission and even started donating tools to the crews.

"Right now we have maybe 10 lawnmowers, four weed whackers and a whole bunch of stuff that none of us knew how to use," Garcia said. "I was a little taken aback."

Garcia said he isn't sure how long they'll keep up business, but he's hopeful 86 Work can continue helping the staff for as long as it's needed.

For more information, visit Fat Rosie's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schaumburgsmall businessmore in commongardeningrestaurantscommunityfeel goodlocalishwlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
These siblings are writing thank you notes to every nurse in Texas
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
NJ Mexican restaurant offers take-home margarita kits
Long Island pizzeria donates 1,000 slices to first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Miguel Arias confronted by protesters; he claims they trespassed, but is cited for battery
Teen facing several charges after crashing car into bicyclist, building
Central California coronavirus cases
70-year-old man spends 45 days at Kaiser Permanente, beats COVID-19
Newsom: Firefighters battling wildfires face 'new reality' amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: California Air National Guard fighter jets take off from Fresno for fly over CA
Fresno firefighters battle multiple grass fires in span of few hours
Show More
69-year-old motorcycle rider killed in Madera crash
California superintendent suggests staggering reopening of schools
GOP senators give Democrats' $3T HEROES Act relief bill a cold shoulder
CSU campuses, including Fresno State, suspending in-person classes through fall semester
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
More TOP STORIES News