Sweet Pea Ice Cream-Grams deliver one self-isolation sundae tote and plenty of smiles.
Sweet Pea Ice Cream makes more than 30 flavors and during the pandemic they are taking their show on the road.
They deliver ice cream grams all around the Philadelphia area to friends, family, nurses and grocery store employees. They'll bring the ice cream, a special message and a big smile. #belocalish
Sweet Pea Ice Cream | Locations
A sweet ice cream surprise at your front door!
