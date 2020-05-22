A sweet ice cream surprise at your front door!

Sweet Pea Ice Cream-Grams deliver one self-isolation sundae tote and plenty of smiles.

Sweet Pea Ice Cream makes more than 30 flavors and during the pandemic they are taking their show on the road.

They deliver ice cream grams all around the Philadelphia area to friends, family, nurses and grocery store employees. They'll bring the ice cream, a special message and a big smile. #belocalish

Sweet Pea Ice Cream | Locations

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dining experience will change now that Fresno County restaurants are reopening
Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park
Central California coronavirus cases
California will release guidelines for churches to open Monday: Newsom
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to open on June 1 with modifications
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Show More
Suspect opens fire at adults, child outside southwest Fresno apartment
Fresno 'shelter in place' lifts Tuesday, restaurants can open immediately
CA unemployment rate soars to 15.5%, 2.3M jobs lost
Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
More TOP STORIES News