Bearded baker turns sweet treats into canvas for his art!

Allan Hursig never thought he would be running a cookie business.

The former oil & gas landman from Richmond, Texas, found himself baking and decorating sweet treats as a hobby after he was laid off from his job.

Hursig's incredible cookie art began to spread across the internet and before long, he launched The Bearded Baker.

His talents even caught the attention of the Food Network, and he competed on the popular "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

Hursig specializes in unique and elaborate custom cookies that start at $35 per dozen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondbusinesscookiesfoodbaking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Central California coronavirus cases
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Man found with gunshot wound in crashed car identified
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
8 Fresno Co. inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for COVID-19 or possible exposure
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
Show More
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
More COVID-19 testing resources heading to Valley
Dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Sanger home
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News