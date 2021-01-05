localish

Boat House Row lights up for religious, cultural celebrations

By 6abc Digital Staff
Boathouse Row is the beacon of light that welcomes travelers into the City of Brotherly love.

The lights that adorn the historic landmark change color throughout the year to celebrate, not just commercialized holidays, but all cultural and religious holiday celebrations.

The colors also change to support different causes such as The Black Lives Matter movement and show support for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

While the gesture may seem small, it's very meaningful to individuals of different faiths and beliefs to feel recognized and for the community to recognize them.

In the past the lighting went hand in hand with celebrations and gathering on the row, this year, the lighting will be virtual. Boathouse Row was lit up for Kwanzaa as a Kinara on Dec. 26.


The lights can also be seen live at https://www.facebook.com/EngagingPHL.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia6abc holidayswpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Klein Oak Coach gives inspiring speech about race
African-inspired Ankara prints get modern makeover
Missouri City girl has mission to give books to 1 million kids
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dentist may be able to give you a COVID-19 vaccine shot soon
Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre to be sold to church
Doctors explain why flu numbers are down during COVID-19
Fresno sees violent first weekend of 2021
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Hundreds of Fresno firefighters get COVID-19 vaccine
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
Show More
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
More TOP STORIES News