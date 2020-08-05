Mother and daughter donate stress relief candles to healthcare workers

LOS ANGELES -- A mother and daughter team is doing their part to help relieve healthcare workers' stress by making and donating scented candles to doctors and nurses in Orange County, California.

"Anytime I watch the news and see these healthcare workers and the patients, it makes me very emotional," said Rammy Streit, co-founder of Calm Me Candles. "Our candles, the whole purpose of them is to bring positivity, calmness, and happiness to others."

"I work in surgical ICU where we are taking care of the COVID positive patients," said Vickie Nimmo, an RN at UC Irvine Medical Center. "It's a very stressful time, long shifts. Hopefully, I can use these candles, cause it's a stress relief candle. So hopefully it'll reduce my stress tonight."

"As a family we've always made candles together. We've made them for teachers gifts. We'd give them as gifts to friends and family," said Streit. "Then my friends wanted to buy them for their friends. So that's how we created Calm Me Candles."

Candle scents range from happy hour cocktail themes, including Mimosa, Margarita, Merlot and Chardonnay, to floral themes.

"I think it's great that the community helps support the people that are on the frontlines," said Rita Frerk, a Registered Nurse at UC Irvine Medical Center. "It feels really, really like we're valued."

calmmecandles.com
