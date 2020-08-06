Camp in style and safely near Yosemite National Park
Just outside Yosemite National Park, Autocamp is connecting their guests to the outdoors in a unique and socially distant way. Physically distant by design, Autocamp Yosemite is unlike any hotel you've stayed at. With no shared hallways or elevators, staying safe and healthy in the outdoors is keeping guests at ease.
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
Kings County deputies arrest man yelling at government center staff about COVID-19, acting 'bizarrely'