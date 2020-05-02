localish

Chalkboard art brightens street during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO -- Every couple of weeks, this Chicago resident puts a newly-decorated chalkboard in her front yard for her neighbors to enjoy.

Each board in the Andersonville yard has its own unique Mayor Lori Lightfoot-inspired design!

"We had a chalkboard, chalk markers and chalk," chalkboard artist Nykol DeDreu said. "We just had the stuff at home to do it, so it became the medium."

DeDreu's chalkboard art was originally intended to entertain kids, but it's become a visual pick-me-up for anyone who walks by. She hopes a little bit of cheer can go a long way as her neighbors continue to fight COVID-19.

"I think that there's a lot of stress right now; there's a lot of pressure," DeDreu said. "People are looking for things to do to break up the scene, and if this can be a little of that then that's awesome."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoandersonvilleartlori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
WWII vet gets 96th birthday parade
Picnic tables for squirrels?!
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
AIM High Studio provides fitness and meals to its local community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot multiple times at Bulldog and Ninth in northeast Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno business owners left confused, frustrated after 'shelter in place' order extension
Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate
Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31
Fresno Unified among 60 school districts urging Congress for $202 billion in COVID-19 funding
Man arrested for gang-related shooting on Highway 41
Show More
CA issues weirdly specific list of allowed outdoor activities
SoCal police arrest man 3 times in 1 day under new bail policy
Fresno Co. secures 400 beds to house homeless
UPDATE: 76-year-old missing Fresno woman with dementia found
Which small businesses, engine to economy, could jumpstart the Valley?
More TOP STORIES News